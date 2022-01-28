Mississippi State’s overtime loss on Tuesday night at Kentucky, while simultaneously boosting its NET ranking despite the unfortunate result, served as something coach Ben Howland felt his team could build from.
In an environment where he felt his team needed mental toughness and an “us against the world” approach, the Bulldogs did just that.
They competed on the road. They had the skill to overcome a 16-point deficit in the second half. And they had a player in Iverson Molinar who showed he can take over a game and score 30 points any given night.
MSU showed on national television it has key components to becoming the NCAA tournament team it expected to be.
But those components haven’t always combined together for a full 40-minute performance – something MSU needs to learn to do.
There was the Minnesota game in early December where MSU fell into a 14-0 hole from the jump and, despite a valiant effort late, couldn’t pull out a win.
There were the Colorado State and Florida games where MSU was away from home and led for a majority of the game, only to allow a late detrimental run.
Mississippi State can make its jump in the rankings through tight losses against ranked teams.
But those determining the tournament field in March will look at wins and losses, and if MSU can’t turn moral victories into real victories, it will be left out.
That’s why Howland knows the upcoming stretch starting Saturday at No. 13 Texas Tech and continuing against teams such as No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 LSU will need to include upsets.
“We’re gonna be in a lot more games like this in our league,” Howland said following the loss at Kentucky. “We have tough road games… including one against one of the best teams in the country on Saturday in Texas Tech. Hopefully our guys learn from this and grow from it.”
Along with a difficult environment in Lubbock, Texas, Mississippi State will be facing one of the nation’s top defenses.
Texas Tech ranks fourth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 87 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.
The Red Raiders force 16.4 turnovers per game — turning teams over 23.7 percent of time which is 18th-best in the nation.
It’ll be an intriguing matchup as MSU’s offense — despite ranking No. 284 nationally in offensive tempo — has a top-25 adjusted offensive efficiency (113.8 points per 100 possessions), according to KenPom.
Mark Adams is in his first season as Tech’s head coach after Chris Beard left for Texas following three-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances — including a two Elite Eight runs and a national title appearance in 2019.
Tech lost a significant portion of its roster to the transfer portal and rebuilt through the portal with key pieces such as Bryson Williams who leads the team with 13.7 points per game after coming over from UTEP.
“Texas Tech has a chance to battle for (its) league championship,” Howland said. “The way they’ve been playing defensively, (Adams has) done an amazing job.”