Mississippi State, Ole Miss Week 10 kickoff times announced

After a pair of night games this weekend, Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be treated to an earlier slate on Nov. 6.

Ole Miss welcomes back Hugh Freeze and Liberty for an 11 a.m. matchup on SEC Network.

Liberty will be Ole Miss' final non-conference opponent of the regular season. The meeting will be the first time Freeze will face his former team since he forced resignation in July 2017.

Following the conclusion of that game, Mississippi State will kickoff at Arkansas at 3 p.m. on SEC Network as well.

Mississippi State could be looking to become bowl eligible in the matchup if it can fend off Kentucky at home this weekend.

MSU lost to Arkansas 21-14 in Starkville last season after having won the prior three matchups in series history.