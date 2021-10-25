Mississippi State and Ole Miss each collected a pair of weekly SEC awards after wins this weekend.
MSU left tackle Charles Cross was named co-offensive lineman of the week for the second time this season after an 80.6 offensive grade in State’s 45-6 win at Vanderbilt, according to Pro Football Focus.
Playing 81 snaps – 66 of which were passing – Cross did not allow a sack or pick up a penalty.
Cross is garnering NFL first-round attention. His performance against Vandy while MSU had nearly 40 minutes of possession only solidified those expectations.
Texas A&M's Kenyon Green was the other offensive lineman honored.
Receiver RaRa Thomas was named MSU’s first freshman of the week after catching a career-high five passes for a career-high 52 yards.
Thomas brought in his first career touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Chance Lovertich.
MSU starting quarterback Will Rogers went 41 of 57 with 384 passing yards and a career-high four touchdowns but was edged out by Alabama’s Bryce Young for offensive player of the week.
Young had 371 yards and two touchdowns.
Over in Oxford, Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell won SEC defensive player of the week after collecting 10 tackles, forcing a fumble and recording a sack in a 31-17 win against LSU.
A big reason Ole Miss held LSU to 77 rushing yards, forced a season-high three turnovers and cracked the AP top-10 for the first time since 2015 had to do with Campbell and teammate Sam Williams.
Williams was named co-defensive lineman of the week after forcing a fumble, recording a sack and collecting a quarterback pressure.
Texas A&M's Tyree Johnson was the other defensive lineman honored.