KC Hunt

STARKVILLE, MS - March 11, 2023 - Mississippi State Pitcher KC Hunt (#2) and Mississippi State Catcher Ross Highfill (#22) after the game between the Lipscomb Bison and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder

 Kevin Snyder

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Mississippi State Bulldogs open SEC play this weekend in Lexington, Ky. as they travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The series begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT, with Saturday's first pitch set at 1 p.m. CT, and concluding on Sunday with first pitch at 11 CT. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you