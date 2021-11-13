Mississippi State overcomes 25-point deficit, defeats Auburn 43-34 By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 13, 2021 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for six touchdowns and more than 400 yards on Saturday at Auburn. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupAUBURN, Ala. • Mississippi State did its best New England Patriots impression on Saturday afternoon, taking down Auburn 43-34 after a 28-3 deficit in the first half.It’s the largest comeback in Mississippi State football history, and the win clinches bowl eligibility for State with two games remaining on the schedule.Here are three takeaways from the game:Will Rogers keeps breaking recordsMSU quarterback Will Rogers will hold most of the program’s passing records at the end of this season due to the quantity of passes he has in the Air Raid offense.But Saturday, he showed once again he is more than a system quarterback.Rogers completed 24 of 25 passes for 271 yards along with five passing touchdowns in the second half.His six passing touchdowns are a Mississippi State single-game record.Mississippi State defense settles inAuburn’s first half featured four touchdown drives and a late drive resulting in a missed field goal. The Tigers didn’t punt a single time.Mississippi State held Auburn to 158 yards in the second half and 6 points.Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was 15 of 19 in the first half with two passing touchdowns but was limited to 12 of 23 passing in the second half.The Tigers ran for 120 yards in the first half but had negative-14 rushing yards in the second.MSU special teams show upThe talking point all week heading into this matchup revolved around MSU’s special teams – particularly the kicking game.Against Auburn, the special teams showed up in a major way.Cameron Young blocked an Auburn field goal late in the third quarter. MSU fended off a fake punt in the fourth.Nolan McCord missed a kick off the left upright late in the game, but his 34-yard field goal was MSU’s lone score in the first quarter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Auburn Football Touchdown Auburn Will Rogers Sport American Football Football Special Team Field Goal Kick Bo Nix Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists