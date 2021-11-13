Will Rogers

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for six touchdowns and more than 400 yards on Saturday at Auburn.

AUBURN, Ala. • Mississippi State did its best New England Patriots impression on Saturday afternoon, taking down Auburn 43-34 after a 28-3 deficit in the first half.

It’s the largest comeback in Mississippi State football history, and the win clinches bowl eligibility for State with two games remaining on the schedule.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Will Rogers keeps breaking records

MSU quarterback Will Rogers will hold most of the program’s passing records at the end of this season due to the quantity of passes he has in the Air Raid offense.

But Saturday, he showed once again he is more than a system quarterback.

Rogers completed 24 of 25 passes for 271 yards along with five passing touchdowns in the second half.

His six passing touchdowns are a Mississippi State single-game record.

Mississippi State defense settles in

Auburn’s first half featured four touchdown drives and a late drive resulting in a missed field goal. The Tigers didn’t punt a single time.

Mississippi State held Auburn to 158 yards in the second half and 6 points.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was 15 of 19 in the first half with two passing touchdowns but was limited to 12 of 23 passing in the second half.

The Tigers ran for 120 yards in the first half but had negative-14 rushing yards in the second.

MSU special teams show up

The talking point all week heading into this matchup revolved around MSU’s special teams – particularly the kicking game.

Against Auburn, the special teams showed up in a major way.

Cameron Young blocked an Auburn field goal late in the third quarter. MSU fended off a fake punt in the fourth.

Nolan McCord missed a kick off the left upright late in the game, but his 34-yard field goal was MSU’s lone score in the first quarter.

