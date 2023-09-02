STARKVILLE — It may have been a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, but once Mississippi State settled down in Saturday’s season opener, the Bulldogs turned it into an expected rout, cruising to a 48-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in Zach Arnett’s full-time head coaching debut.
Senior quarterback Will Rogers, in his first season running offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s pro-style system, struggled early to find a rhythm but grew more comfortable with each series. He finished 20-for-29 passing with 227 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
The Bulldogs (1-0) held just a 3-0 lead after 15 minutes, but got a game-changing play from their defense on the first play of the second quarter. Middle linebacker Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson stripped Lions receiver Jacob Logan after a short gain and recovered the ball himself, setting up MSU’s offense at the SELA 36.
Two plays later, senior running back Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks took a bubble screen pass and rumbled down to the 1-yard-line before punching it in on the next snap for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the season.
The Lions, ranked No. 15 in the FCS poll, then embarked on a 16-play, 79-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock, converting three third downs and a fourth down along the way and capitalizing on a short touchdown pass. But MSU bounced right back in less than a minute and a half when Rogers found a wide-open freshman receiver Creed Whittemore along the left sideline for a 33-yard score.
Whittemore, who played quarterback in high school, later broke off a 53-yard touchdown on an end-around run for the game’s final scoring play.
Watson again led the defensive charge on the next SELA possession, forcing an incompletion with a hurry and then batting a third-down pass at the line of scrimmage to give the Bulldogs time for one more drive in the half. And freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie drilled his second field goal of the day from beyond 45 yards, nailing a 49-yarder as the second quarter expired to extend the lead to 20-7.
The defense remained mostly airtight in the second half, while the offense, after turning the ball over on downs on its first drive after the break, remained hot thereafter. Backup quarterback and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright took off for a 53-yard run to set up a 5-yard pass from Rogers to Jaden Walley to make it a 20-point lead after three quarters, and MSU continued to pour it on in the fourth.
The Bulldogs remain home next week to take on Arizona at 6:30 p.m.
Takeaways
Kevin Barbay’s offense certainly looks different. MSU introduced some new concepts early and often, with Wright coming in to take the occasional snap. Rogers, as he was under previous head coach Mike Leach, was still in the shotgun most of the time, but Marks was heavily involved in both the running and passing game. He carried 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 59 yards.
The defensive front more than made up for the inexperienced secondary. Watson, the Southeastern Conference’s second-leading tackler a year ago, repeatedly showed his nose for the ball. Defensive coordinator Matt Brock dialed up several well-timed linebacker blitzes — Watson burst through the middle to sack Lions quarterback Zachary Clement for a 12-yard loss on third down on the first drive of the second half.
Fellow linebacker Jett Johnson, who led the SEC in tackles in 2022, led the charge on another third-down sack later in the third quarter before Watson helped finish off quarterback Eli Sawyer. Senior nose guard Nathan Pickering was also a force, with three quarterback hurries.
Special teams could again be a weapon — and the Bulldogs may have found their kicker. The left-footed Ferrie looked poised on both of his long field goal attempts, and was unfazed after coming up short when the Lions iced him before he hit his 49-yarder at the end of the first half.
MSU also produced a score on special teams on the first play of the fourth quarter when sophomore linebacker John Lewis blocked a punt and redshirt freshman Avery Sledge plucked it out of the air and took it in for a touchdown.
