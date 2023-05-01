STARKVILLE — Mississippi State baseball and pitching coach Scott Foxhall have parted ways effective immediately, the program announced Monday afternoon.
“While this is a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Scott as a person and a coach, it is in the best interest of our program,” MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said as part of a released statement. “I want to thank Scott for his contributions to Mississippi State over the last five years and I am appreciative of all he’s devoted to our program. He has played a significant role on our staff during his time here.”
Foxhall was in the middle of his fifth year as part of Lemonis’ staff, which has included winning the 2021 national championship, but the Bulldogs’ struggles on the mound over the past two seasons prompted a change.
Last season, MSU finished with the worst team earned run average in the Southeastern Conference (6.07).
With three weeks left in the season, MSU (24-20, 6-15 SEC) sits last in the SEC in team ERA (6.62), runs allowed (321), earned runs allowed (276), walks allowed (255), 13th in home runs allowed (65) and 11th in hits allowed (389).
The Bulldogs are coming off of a series sweep at No. 18 Tennessee, where they allowed 33 runs over three games, including 13 in Saturday’s seven-inning run-rule loss.
“Mississippi State is the premier program in college baseball,” Lemonis added via the release. “There’s no question our expectations are to be the gold standard of the sport. That has and will always be true. No one is satisfied with the results since our run to a national title not long ago. Starting with me as the leader of our program, I can assure you we are going to continue to work, prepare and compete as hard as possible to put a product on the field that meets the standard of Mississippi State baseball.”
MSU did not announce who will take over in Foxhall’s capacity for the remainder of the season. The Bulldogs return to play Friday night at Dudy Noble Field against No. 6 Arkansas at 6 p.m. (SEC+).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.