djr-2022-09-04-sport-state-thomas-arp2

Mississippi State's Rara Thomas fights runs the ball against Memphis defenders early in the first quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mississippi State couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 2022 season.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus