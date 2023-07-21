Since 2010, Mississippi State football has won nine or more games five times, including last year’s nine-win campaign under the late Mike Leach.
The national media, however, does not have those same expectations for the first year of Zach Arnett’s tenure.
The Bulldogs were predicted to finish last in the Southeastern Conference West Division, announced Friday afternoon by the conference following this week’s media day sessions in Nashville.
Mississippi State (496 votes), finished below Auburn (685), Arkansas (958), Ole Miss (1,128), Texas A&M (1,144), LSU (1,838) and Alabama (1,899), who was predicted to win the division and play in the conference championship game in Atlanta.
Georgia, looking to win its third consecutive national title this fall, was predicted to win the SEC East Division (2,011), followed by Tennessee (1,682), South Carolina (1,254), Kentucky (1,204), Florida (911), Missouri (658) and Vanderbilt (428).
Georgia also received the most votes to win the conference championship. MSU received one vote to win the SEC.
Three MSU players were also selected to All-SEC preseason teams, including senior quarterback Will Rogers, who was named a third-team selection, senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson, who was named a second-team defender and Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin, who was selected as a second-team all-purpose player and third-team return specialist.
Rogers led the SEC last season in passing yards and touchdowns, throwing for 3,713 and 34 scores over 12 games. LSU’s Jayden Daniels was named a first-team quarterback and Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson was named to the second-team. Tennessee’s Joe Milton III was also named a third-team selection.
Watson was the SEC’s top tackler last year, finishing with 108, including 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
Griffin tallied 613 kick return yards and one touchdown last season. In three years, Griffin has 1,333 kick return yards and two scores.
The Bulldogs open this season at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.