Mississippi State women’s basketball (14-7, 5-4 SEC) extended its winning streak to three games Thursday night with a 70-65 win at Auburn (9-12, 1-9 SEC).
It wasn’t a smooth start — or a particularly smooth game throughout — as MSU fell behind by nine in the opening five minutes due to an 11-0 Auburn run.
But State immediately answered, thanks to its defense, and kept pace the remainder of the game.
Mississippi State held Auburn scoreless for the final 5:15 of the first quarter to ignite 12-0 run of its own to take a lead at the end of the frame.
From there, MSU continued what has created success throughout the three games since Rickea Jackson entered the transfer portal 10 days ago.
The 3-point shooting showed up once again.
State entered the night shooting 29.4 percent from deep — 12th in the SEC. But against the Tigers, the Bulldogs shot 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from deep and are now shooting 30-of-53 (56.6 percent) from deep in their past three games.
“We’ve had some good looks before, but the quality of the shot is directly related to the quality of the pass," interim head coach Doug Novak said. "And it’s not just one pass. It’s the pass that leads to the assist.
"What we’ve all been able to see is that we’re making the passes that lead to assists as opposed to only one pass and we either gotta make that shot or we don’t. The pressure is taken off."
Statistically, 3-point shooting was the only category Mississippi State dominated as Auburn shot 2-of-13 from deep.
Auburn out-rebounded MSU 39-34 — including 15-5 on the offensive boards. State had 18 turnovers to Auburn’s 14.
When State wasn't turning the ball over, it was scoring though. MSU shot 51 percent from the field and was led by Anastasia Hayes' 26 points and four assists.
Hayes also collected a season-high nine boards while fellow starting guards Myah Taylor and JerKaila Jordan combined for 11.
With forward Denae Carter (torn ACL) out the rest of the season, MSU is even more undersized than it already was. State's guards needed to help on the boards, so Novak pushed them.
"We told everyone of the players, you just have to play a little bit bigger than you are," Novak said. "You have to be a little bit stronger than you are. And you have to run a little bit faster than you can. They bought into that, and they did it."
In the huddle Thursday, it wasn't Novak having to remind his guards to get inside. The guards were instead sending the message to their centers Charlotte Kohl and Raven Farley.
“We can get those rebounds," they'd say. "You just keep battling. You just keep tipping them, we’ll go get the final one."
Aislynn Hayes provided a spark off the bench with nine points all coming from deep. JerKaila Jordan added 18 points.
Auburn is at the bottom of the SEC standings with just one conference win but it was an impressive one — taking down No. 7 Tennessee a week ago.
AU has also played tight games at Florida — which beat Tennessee on Thursday — and at Alabama.
Yet despite having just eight available players, Mississippi State found a way to win.