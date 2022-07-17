Landon Sims is bringing his trademark fire to the desert, Jett Williams appears to be taking off, and Logan Tanner is taking his rocket arm to Cincinnati.
Sims, Tanner and Williams were the three MSU-affiliated players selected Sunday in the opening two rounds of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, which runs through Tuesday.
Signee Bradley Loftin is the top option among a host of Bulldogs remaining on the board.
Sims was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 34 overall pick as part of Competitive Balance Round A, the “sandwich” round between Rounds 1 and 2. Coming off the board one spot before his hometown Atlanta Braves got back on the clock, Sims was selected with a pick carrying a $2,257,100 value — but he could sign for more or less.
Williams, meanwhile, was taken No. 14 overall in the first round by the New York Mets. The shortstop from Rockwall-Heath High School (Texas) was a consensus first-round pick.
The No. 14 selection carries a slot value of $4,241,600, and it means Williams is unlikely to come to campus in 2022. Briefly a resident of Long Island, New York, Williams indicated to SNY that he would sign with the Mets.
“Happy to come back home and can’t wait to get to work,” he said.
Tanner was taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 55 pick of the second round. The Mississippi State catcher, known for his prowess behind the plate, is in line for a slot bonus of $1,373,300.
“Time to work! Let’s go @reds,” Tanner posted to Instagram on Sunday night.
The George County High School standout was recruited by pro teams as a pitcher in high school but chose to prove he could play every day. Tanner was projected as a mid-first-round pick this time last year, but his season at the plate fell below his lofty expectations.
The Bulldogs’ backstop hoped to hit .330 but ended up at just .285 with only seven home runs. Still, he is expected to sign with the Reds and begin his pro career.
”Gonna miss this guy,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis tweeted. “He is a special player. Big part of our Championship team.”
Sims will likely sign with Arizona after tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He was injured March 5 during his third start of the season against Tulane.
“Couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity,” Sims tweeted shortly after being selected. “Let’s go to work!”
The Cumming, Georgia, native was dominant out of the Mississippi State bullpen in 2021, striking out 100 batters in relief as he filled the closer role for the Bulldogs en route to their first national championship.
“One of the best to ever wear the maroon and white,” Lemonis tweeted. “A great player and even better person.”
He tried to entrench himself as a starter in 2022, but the injury put an end to that. After striking out 10 batters through 3 2/3 perfect innings at Tulane, Sims injured himself on a pitch to Bennett Lee and was unable to finish the inning.
Sims profiles as a reliever at the Major League level, according to ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel. McDaniel suggested Sims could be the first player from the 2022 draft class to reach the majors once he gets healthy.
It’ll take longer for Williams, who is just 18 years old, to get there. If he signs, though, he will join pitcher JT Ginn, outfielders Rowdey Jordan and Jake Mangum as Mississippi State products in the Mets’ system. Even manager Buck Showalter is an MSU alum.
Of the remaining Bulldogs in the draft pool, Loftin — a left-hander from DeSoto Central — and ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje are also candidates to turn pro out of high school, while right-hander Colby Holcombe of Northeast Mississippi Community College could sign with a big-league club.
Outfielder Brad Cumbest, third baseman Kamren James, catcher Luke Hancock and pitchers Preston Johnson, KC Hunt, Jackson Fristoe and Brandon Smith are among the candidates to be selected this weekend.
Rounds 3-10 are Monday, and Rounds 11-20 are Tuesday.