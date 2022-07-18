featured Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, slugger Brad Cumbest selected on day 2 of MLB Draft By Theo DeRosa Commercial Dispatch Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson was a big part of the Bulldogs' CWS title run in 2021. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans On Sunday, Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner and signee Jett Williams were all selected in the MLB draft.Monday marks Rounds 3-10 of the draft, with plenty of Bulldogs who could potentially hear their names called — from signee Bradley Loftin to outfielder Brad Cumbest to infielder Kamren James.Stay tuned for updates as MSU players and signees come off the board.RHP Preston Johnson — Round 7, Pick No. 197, Baltimore OriolesMississippi State right-hander Preston Johnson was the first player to hear his name called in the seventh round Monday.Johnson took over a spot in MSU’s weekend rotation after KC Hunt went down with an early injury and stayed in the rotation for the rest of the season.He led the Bulldogs in strikeouts with 117 but finished with a 5.49 ERA. Johnson pitched a team-high 79 innings in 2022.The slot value for Pick No. 197 is $249,000.Johnson joins infielder Jordan Westburg as Mississippi State products in the Orioles’ system.OF Brad Cumbest — Round 9, Pick No. 266, Colorado Rockies Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Two-sport star Brad Cumbest was picked in the ninth round by the Colorado Rockies.The MSU outfielder, who also plays football, hit .302 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 2022. Cumbest put together a solid full season after a breakout year of sorts in a partial 2021 campaign.The slot value for Pick No. 266 is $163,200.OF Bill Knight — Round 10, Pick No. 306, Seattle MarinersBill Knight was set to transfer from Mercer to Mississippi State beginning with the 2023 season.But a 10th-round selection by Seattle could preclude Knight from ever making it to Starkville.Knight posted a triple-slash line of .337/.415/.642 for Mercer in 2022, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 64 runs.The 306th pick comes with a slot value of $150,800. It could be enough to make Knight a pro. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Theo DeRosa covers Mississippi State sports. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters