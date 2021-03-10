STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State pitching staff shined for the third consecutive game on Wednesday night.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State shut out Louisiana-Lafayette, 4-0, at Dudy Noble Field. The Mississippi State staff has pitched three straight shutouts this week, including Sunday’s no-hitter against Kent State and Tuesday’s win over Grambling.
This is the first time since 1976 that Mississippi State (10-3) has shut out its opponent in three consecutive games.
“I think we are starting to figure out some real roles,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of the pitching staff. “We have everybody back and everybody has been out there so having the jitters out there is behind us. I think a big piece of it is that we are playing much better defense.”
Houston Harding (2-1) earned his third start of the season and shined again. He pitched five scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struck out eight Ragin' Cajun batters. He was pulled at 67 pitches and lowered his season era to 0.89.
Harding earned the start last Wednesday against Southern Miss as well and pitched five innings and allowed only two hits and struck out nine batters.
“I feel very confident in my stuff,” Harding said of his last two starts. “We go out and plan and prepare every week for that opportunity and when that opportunity arises, I don’t like to miss.”
Preston Johnson made his second appearance of the season and pitched in relief in the sixth and seventh inning. He struck out four batters and allowed only one hit in two innings.
He’s struck out 10 of the 12 batters he has gotten out this year and has only given up one hit.
Landon Sims pitched the last two innings of the game and continued to be dominant on the mound. He allowed three hits but struck out five of the six batters he got out. He has faced 42 batters this season and struck out 27 of them.
The Bulldogs offense was held in check on the day and only mustered up four runs on four hits. MSU took an early lead with two runs in the first inning after Scotty Dubrule and Rowdey Jordan both reached base with no outs on an error and single.
Dubrule scored on a wild pitch, then Jordan scored on a Kamren James sacrifice fly to go up 2-0. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on another wild pitch and sacrifice fly.
Mississippi State will host Eastern Michigan for a three-game series this weekend starting on Friday at 6 p.m.