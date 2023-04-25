PEARL —- It was hardly the scoring fest the Mississippi State baseball team came accustomed to last weekend at Auburn, but the Bulldogs produced just enough offense to come up with another win over their in-state rival.
MSU (24-17, 6-12 SEC) won this year’s Governor’s Cup for the first time since 2019 with Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Trustmark Park.
Six pitchers – Evan Siary, Brock Tapper, Parker Stinnett, Tyson Hardin, KC Hunt and Aaron Nixon – limited the Rebels (21-20, 3-15 SEC) to four hits and one run, with it coming after the Bulldogs had built a 2-0 cushion.
MSU scored in the first inning on an RBI double from Hunter Hines, then added another in the sixth on a misplayed fly ball by Ole Miss left fielder, John Kramer, allowing Dakota Jordan to score from third.
The Rebels’ run came in the seventh on a groundout by Garrett Wood off of Parker Stinnett, who struck out three batters in three innings of relief. Siary, MSU’s freshman starter, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out one, as did Tapper, who worked the third and fourth innings for the Bulldogs.
Ole Miss threatened in the eighth inning with two and one out, but Hunt struck out the final two batters of the inning to end the scoring opportunity.
The Bulldogs return to conference play Thursday at No. 24 Tennessee for a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. (SECN)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.