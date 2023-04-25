Colton Ledbetter

Colton Ledbetter scored the first run of the game for Mississippi State in Tuesday night's Governor's Cup win over Ole Miss. With the win, the Bulldogs move to 3-1 against the Rebels on the season.

 Courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

PEARL —- It was hardly the scoring fest the Mississippi State baseball team came accustomed to last weekend at Auburn, but the Bulldogs produced just enough offense to come up with another win over their in-state rival.

