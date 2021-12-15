STARKVILLE – The final signing was only fitting to close out an eventful National Signing Day for Mississippi State as Tupelo’s Jacarius Clayton reached for the maroon and white hat in front of him.
It shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise the three-star defensive lineman signed with Mississippi State considering he was a previous verbal commit. But he flipped to Ole Miss over the summer.
Clayton flipped right back Wednesday afternoon in the Tupelo High School gym – joining four-star receiver Marquez Dortch as the second flip from Oxford to Starkville in the past month.
The former Ole Miss commits are joined by former Tulane commit Avery Sledge, who is a three-star linebacker that flipped Wednesday as well.
It was expected for MSU to make a late surge, but to get such notable players to change their minds late in the cycle is noteworthy.
Why? Because, Leach says, it shows the steps MSU made from Year 1 to Year 2 in his tenure are showing.
“We’ve had a lot of growth as a program this year,” Leach said. “As they talk to our players and get on campus, I think they feel a sense of that.”
As Mississippi State has done historically, its class is built off three-star players Leach and his staff feel they can develop at positions with needs.
In this class, that meant defensive line, offensive line and defensive back.
State signed four players at each of those positions.
Offensive line has a glaring hole as left tackle Charles Cross is expected to head toward an NFL Draft that’ll see him go in the first round.
MSU took the junior college route, bringing in Percy Lewis – all 6-feet-8-inches and 360 pounds of him – from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Leach says junior college players are typically expected to make immediate impacts. As the No. 2 junior college player nationally, according to 247Sports, Lewis is no exception.
“He’s certainly got the frame for it,” Leach said. “We wanna attack the weight room and get him in good shape. Just get him acclimated as quick as we can.”
Corner Martin Emerson is another potential first-round pick who announced he would forego his senior season for the NFL.
So, Mississippi State went right back to MGCCC and snagged defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson.
Nicholson’s impact next season will start in the coming months as he’ll join Lewis, Clayton, wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson and quarterback Braedyn Locke as early enrollees in the spring.
The last need was on the defensive line, and Clayton and Williams weren’t the lone late moves to create momentum there.
It was unclear where Lake High School’s Kalvin Dinkins would commit with some signs pointing to Baylor.
But, like many of his soon-to-be teammates, Mississippi State built momentum for Dinkins as National Signing Day approached and got him.
Leach considers the early signing day a good start for Mississippi State, but he says they need to continue closing ahead of the February signing date whether it be with recruits or players in the transfer portal.
“Consider (the portal) as a resource,” Leach said. “There’s a randomness to the portal. Definitely a resource that can’t be ignored.”
Signings:
Marquez Dortch: Wide receiver, 6-0, 175, four-star (247Sports), George County/Lucedale, MS
Braedyn Locke: Quarterback, 6-1, 195, three-star (247Sports), Rockwall/Rockwall, TX
Javae Gilmore: Linebacker, 6-4, 200, three-star (247Sports), Amite/Amire, LA
Donterry Russell: Edge, 6-4, 200, three-star (247Sports), Provine/Jackson, MS
Khalid Moore: Linebacker, 6-2, 206, three-star (247Sports), Poplarville/Poplarville, MS
Lucas Taylor: Inside offensive line, 6-5, 310, three-star (247Sports), St. Paul’s Episcopal/Mobile, AL
Trent Singleton: Athlete, 6-0, 190, three-star (247Sports), Raymond/Raymond, MS
Jarnorris Hopson: Wide receiver, 5-11, 175, three-star (247Sports), Horn Lake/Horn Lake, MS
Wesley Miller: Safety, 5-10 ½, 184, three-star (247Sports), Heritage Academy/Columbus, MS
Audavion Collins: Cornerback, 6-0, 165, three-star (247Sports), Newton/Covington GA
Jakson LaHue: Offensive tackle, 6-5, 285, three-star (247Sports), Azle/Azle, TX
Jackson Cannon: Offensive tackle, 6-5, 310, three-star (247Sports), Ola/McDonough, GA
Jacarius Clayton: Defensive line, 6-6, 275, three-star (247Sports), Tupelo/Tupelo, MS
Kalvin Dinkins: Defensive line, 6-2, 315, three-star (247Sports), Lake/Lake, MS
Percy Lewis: Offensive tackle, 6-8, 360, four-star (247Sports), Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Sallis, MS
DeCarlos Nicholson: Defensive back, 6-3, 200, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Petal, MS
Avery Sledge: Linebacker, 6-3, 210, Forest County Agriculture/Hattiesburg, MS
Trevion Williams: Defensive line, 6-4, 255, Crystal Springs/Hazlehurst, MS