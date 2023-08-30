STARKVILLE — Chad Bumphis is already preparing for an emotional first game this football season.
After a brief pro football career and coaching stops at Iowa Wesleyan, Buffalo, Austin Peay and Utah, Bumphis, a former record-setting wide receiver at Mississippi State, will return to the Davis Wade Stadium sidelines as the Bulldogs’ first-year wide receiver coach when they open the 2023 season this Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana (3 p.m./SECN).
“It’s been a long time,” Bumphis told local media on Tuesday. “I was just saying that I hope I don’t get too emotional. It’s what I have always wanted, so I am excited.”
Bumphis, a Tupelo native, finished his four-year Bulldog career (2009-12) as one of the best receivers in program history, setting, and still holding, the school record for receiving touchdowns (24), finishing second in career receiving yards (2,270) and in receptions (159), As a freshman, Bumphis was named an All-Southeastern Conference player and was a second-team selection as a senior.
Bumphis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins the following year, spending time on their practice squad, as well as the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, before a short stint with the Edmonton Eskimos (now the Elks) in the Canadian Football League.
Bumphis recently coached wide receivers at Utah, before returning to Starkville to be a part of first-year head coach Zach Arnett’s staff.
Bumphis, who knows better than anyone on MSU’s staff what it is like playing in front of a full Davis Wade Stadium, has been able to relay what Saturday will be like for the Bulldogs’ first-year receivers.
“A lot of excitement and jitters,” he said. “You have been practicing against each other for the last month, obviously you do some gameplan and scouting stuff, but it is different in front of a full stadium. Just be ready for a lot of excitement, don’t expect to hear much and just go out and execute.”
Bumphis took over a wide receivers group that lost its leading receiver by yards, Rara Thomas (44 catches, 626 yards, seven touchdowns; transferred to Georgia) and by receptions in Rufus Harvey (53 catches, 505 yards, three touchdowns) who entered the portal after missing spring ball with an injury.
According to the depth chart MSU released Monday, Lideatruck Griffin, Justin Robinnson or Freddie Robersonn and Zavion Thomas are in line to hold starting spots for the Bulldog offense.
However, Bumphis touted his group’s depth, with others, like true-freshman Creed Whittemore, Jaden Walley and Jordan Mosley ready to make plays when their numbers are called.
“We have a lot of guys who can make plays, so guys are eager to get back because next man up and these guys have done a really good job of taking advantage of opportunities,” Bumphis said. “You get a chance to put stuff on tape, you better make it good because this late in the camp we have to rep the guys who can help us on Saturdays.”
In terms of his wideout rotation, Bumphis said a lot of it will have to do with health and keeping the hot hands on the field. MSU’s wideout group has dealt with some injuries through camp, though no instance has appeared serious so far.
Bumphis added that it is a collaboration between him and first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay to get MSU’s pass catchers in formations to succeed every game.
“He trusts me a lot and gives me some freedom to play guys that we think can do some things for us,” Bumphis said. “That is the thing with his offense. How can we personnel and formation it to get guys in spots to do what they do well. I think it’s just a collaboration of all of us in that offensive room.”
Where things stand at cornerback and left tackle
Two of Mississippi State’s tightly contested starting position battles appeared to have been settled this week.
At the second cornerback spot, opposite of returning starter Decamerion Richardson, Esaias Furdge appears to have taken the reins, while at left tackle Kwatrivious Johnson looks to hold the starting position, according to the depth chart first-year head coach Zach Arnett released Monday.
Furdge, a graduate senior, edged out DeCarlos Nicholson for an MSU secondary that was in search of four new starters to pair with Richardson. Along with Furdge, the Bulldogs listed Shawn Preston Jr, Hunter Washington and Marcus Banks as starting safeties.
“Furdge, I love him to death because when we ask him to do something, ‘Go out and start versus LSU, go play football,’ and he has a heck of a game. Go in versus Auburn and (he) hadn’t played a ton of snaps all year, but he was prepared, always worked his tail off and took the game plan and executed it to a T,” cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath said. “He is a guy I am excited to see in a leadership and starting role this year to see how he expands his game.”
McBath said there wasn’t a ton of separation between Furdge and Nicholson during camp, both had strong showings during some open sessions viewed by media, and he expects both, along with others, to get playing time, both Saturday and throughout the season.
“They know that and they are practicing and showing what they have for playing time,” McBath said. “Whoever runs out there first, runs out there first, but all of those guys have earned playing time and are going to play.”
As for left tackle, signs had pointed to Lewis, a senior, trending towards the starting spot on MSU’s offensive line, which returns four starters, during the final weeks of camp.
Though the depth chart has Johnson listed as the starter, tight ends and offensive tackles coach Mike Schmidt said the position battle is still ongoing leading into Saturday’s game.
“We are going to continue pushing both of those guys to be starters and it is going to be a development all the way up until game time,” Schmidt said. “Hopefully they continue to push each other throughout the course of the season.”
