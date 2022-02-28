STARKVILLE – First was Ashley Jones, followed by Caterrion Thompson, Anastasia Hayes and Myah Taylor.
The Mississippi State seniors took their turns earning recognition prior to MSU’s loss Sunday against Arkansas. Senior Day is always bittersweet, and this served as no exception.
They went through the typical routine. The players walked out with their families to an ovation, shook hands with athletic director John Cohen, hugged their head coach Doug Novak, received their framed jersey and lined up for a photo.
The purpose of the ceremony is to honor the efforts of those who took the court for MSU, but lost in the shuffle was the man roaming State’s sidelines.
Novak has been MSU’s interim head coach this season. If Cohen decides to go a different direction in his upcoming coaching search, Sunday could’ve also been Novak’s final game at Humphrey Coliseum.
His players hope it’s not, though.
If the effort on the court wasn’t telling enough — and to Mississippi State fans in attendance this season, it was —Novak’s players took to social media Sunday night to voice their desire for him to be retained as full-time head coach.
It started with Taylor who quote-tweeted a tweet describing a fan at Humphrey Coliseum with a poster reading “We want Coach Doug.”
Her response was simple but to the point.
“We do,” she wrote.
Taylor also retweeted a tweet reading, “Hire Doug Novak.”
We do. https://t.co/KvwoXX0Foe— муαнтαуℓσя (@myah_taylor) February 28, 2022
Less than an hour after Taylor’s tweet, fellow guard Jerkaila Jordan responded.
“I second that… I do too,” Jordan wrote.
Here’s a look at it: https://t.co/CJnQmbyCR9 pic.twitter.com/btcAgtoQZm— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 27, 2022
Freshman guard Mia Moore, who hasn’t played this season due to injury, agreed as well.
Taylor’s voice perhaps has the most pull not only as the team’s leader, but also with her future looming. Taylor said she anticipates using her extra year of eligibility. Where she’ll be playing, though, remains to be seen.
If Cohen decides to part ways with Novak, Taylor’s decision would have a new twist. Does she want to play for a fourth coach since joining Mississippi State?
The decision to retain Novak has implications beyond Taylor’s career, too. Novak was brought in as an Xs and Os expert under then-head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. Since stepping in as interim head coach, Novak guided a team left with seven available players — six of them guards — toward a bubble spot in the NCAA tournament picture.
But Novak is new to the women’s game. His previous coaching experience came on the men’s side, so the ability to recruit at an adequate level for an SEC women’s basketball program is unseen.
He has shown in a small sample size some success, though. Novak helped retain signee Debreasha Powe. He also brought in Alyza Winston – a transfer guard from Michigan State who has joined the team this semester and will be eligible to play next season.
Many have said they don’t envy the obstacles Novak has overcome this season. Some likely feel the same way about the decision Cohen will have to make in the coming weeks.