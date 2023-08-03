STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Lideatrick Griffin has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday. The Paul Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in major college football.
Griffin, named an All-American kick returner by Pro Football Focus last season, has already garnered two preseason All-SEC honors by the media as a return specialist and an all-purpose athlete, along with being named to the Sports Info Solutions (SIS) Preseason All-SEC team and the Preseason All-American team. Last season Griffin racked up 613 kickoff return yards as a junior with one return touchdown. He tied a career-high with 144 return yards and a touchdown in State's overtime victory over Auburn and was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts. He has earned 1,333 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns in his career. Griffin also lined up at receiver and posted career-highs during the 2023 season in receptions (40), receiving yards (502) and receiving touchdowns (4). Griffin has 76 receptions for 832 yards and five scores in his career.
The watch list for the Paul Hornung Award features approximately 50 players from across college football. During the season, the LSC will announce a weekly honor roll with honorees being sent to the award committee towards the end of the season.
In early December, following conference championship weekend, the Selection Committee members choose their top three players from the finalist pool, ranked in order 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place. The 5-3-1 point system will be used to determine the winner. Fan voting accounts for the 18th vote (approximately 6 percent of the overall votes) for both finalists and the winner using the 5-3-1 point system.
Mississippi State will kickoff the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. (CT).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.