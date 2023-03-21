STARKVILLE — Mississippi State began to put their difficult start to Southeastern Conference play behind them on Tuesday night with a dominant 16-2 win over Arkansas State.
The Bulldogs (14-8, 0-3 SEC) scored in each of the first five innings to build a 16-0 lead, including nine runs in the first two innings combined.
Head coach Chris Lemonis was able to get plenty of playing time for his rotation guys, and got some decent work from the bullpen as well.
The Red Wolves (7-12) got a couple runs back in the seventh, but had nothing going early against MSU freshman Bradley Loftin, who struck out nine and gave up three hits in five scoreless innings of work.
“Nice and calm, he just pitched,” Lemonis said of Loftin. “He’s in a learning process, learning how to pitch at this level, but he’s really good. And when he pitches, which I thought he did tonight instead of just throwing, he’s really tough to hit.”
Loftin was as calm postgame as he was on the mound, getting straight to the point about Tuesday night’s start at Dudy Noble Field.
“So far my best outing,” Loftin said. “I still wasn’t 100% today, but I went out there and battled. Mechanics were good, and a lot of strikes. Cut down on the walks since the previous outing, so I’d say it’s a good improvement.”
Colton Ledbetter led Mississippi State’s strong offensive performance with three hits and four RBIs, including a double and a two-run homer. In total, 12 Bulldogs picked up hits on the night, and the junior was glad to be back making good contact at the plate.
His early-season success has made pitchers more aware of him at the plate, changing their approach when facing him in the lineup. It’s something Ledbetter has worked on with his own game, but he’s started to recognize what pitches he needs to work on.
“Not as many fastballs,” he said. “A lot more off-speed and I’d say not in the zone, maybe a little outside zone trying to get me to chase and get myself out.”
Tuesday’s would certainly be an indicator of the quality of opposition as well his adjustment at the plate, but he’s been working on plate discipline and staying composed.
“I wouldn’t say I was trying to pull too much, I was maybe just spinning out a little bit,” he said. “But yeah, working the back side more just opened up a lot more options for me.”
Coming off a sweep at Kentucky to begin SEC play, Mississippi State’s performance against Arkansas State hopes to be a confidence booster as No. 4 Vanderbilt opens the Bulldogs’ home conference slate this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Just focus on the small things that we need to improve on,” Ledbetter said of what the team needs to do against the Commodores. “Fill up the zone, make plays on defense, and better time the hitting.”
