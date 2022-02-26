STARKVILLE — Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will need strong if not championship runs at the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Tampa, Florida, less than two weeks from today.
The bubble hopes for both programs diminished with crucial losses earlier this week, but Saturday they delivered an exciting matchup at Humphrey Coliseum with Mississippi State coming out on top 74-69.
In a game where stars shined, whether in the starting lineup or off the bench, Mississippi State’s late game struggles disappeared en route to a win in its penultimate regular season home game.
Here are three takeaways from the afternoon.
Popcorn-worthy matchup
March Madness will likely be missing two of the game’s premier guards, but those in Starkville got a front-row seat to both Saturday.
Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the SEC in scoring with nearly 20 points per game while Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar is fewer than two points behind.
They went head-to-head for the first time this season Saturday and delivered.
“It felt good going against a player like that," Molinar said.
Pippen started the afternoon with a pair of misses from deep. From there, MSU could do little to slow him down.
He was slashing through defenders, getting open looks from the corner and running Vanderbilt’s offense with little help elsewhere. Pippen made 10 of his final 14 shots, en route to 32 points.
"Defending Pippen is so difficult," MSU head coach Ben Howland said. "You could see why he was the preseason player of the year going into the league."
His counterpart delivered as well, especially late.
Down two, Pippen missed a step-back corner 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining — a shot he spent ample time practicing pregame in the exact spot in front of Vanderbilt’s bench.
On the other end, Molinar attacked the rim in his usual fashion and got a floater to fall. He extended State’s lead to two possessions and capped off his afternoon — one that featured 20 points, three steals and two assists.
Lineup moves
Howland hasn’t hesitated to shift his starting lineup around in an attempt to get more out of his team this month.
In MSU’s trip to LSU, Howland started Rocket Watts in place of a struggling Shakeel Moore. Howland later replaced an injured Watts with freshman guard Cam Carter in the starting five.
Howland took his changes to the frontcourt Saturday as he started Javian Davis in place of Tolu Smith. He also returned Moore into the starting lineup.
The move to start Davis was because Smith was late to the team's pregame practice 90 minutes before tipoff. But it didn't stop Smith was making a difference.
He scored 21 in the team’s previous loss at South Carolina. But like his availability, Smith’s last six outings were inconsistent with three games in single figures matching three in double figures.
Smith scored 22 against Vanderbilt on 8-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. This is his first time in his career scoring 20-plus points in back-to-back games.
"I feel like I’m finding a groove," Smith said. "I feel like I’m starting to get back to that summer Tolu that was ready to come in this season."
MSU executes late
The problem throughout the season has been an agonizing one for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs stay in games, often having leads with less than 10 minutes to go, before a poor display of late-game execution.
After its 11-point second half lead diminished to two with 2:17 to go, it appeared MSU’s woes would return.
State instead responded with four unanswered while running clock effectively to less than a minute remaining.
"It feels great to be on the other end of those close games and those tight situations," Smith said. "We’ve been in those predicaments a lot, so just to be able to overcome that adversity and come out on top is an amazing feeling."