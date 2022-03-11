Life without Landon Sims gets real tonight.
This would have been Sims' start had he not gotten injured last Friday at Tulane.
The following day former MLB and MSU great Will Clark, speaking on the school's radio broadcast, said he spoke to Sims and that Sims said he "heard a pop."
Mississippi State still has not commented publicly on Sims, one of the top pitchers in college baseball.
Tonight it's Preston against Princeton as right-hander Preston Johnson (1-0, 2.76) starts in Sims' place.
Top 1, Princeton 1, MSU 0
Johnson gives up three hits in the inning, one of them a leadoff home run to Cumming. He settles down and finishes with back-to-back strikeouts to strand a runner at second.
Bottom 1, MSU 3, Princeton 1
Hancock doubles on first pitch from Emus. After Hines walks with 1 out, Clark homers deeeeep to right-center. MSU leads 3-1. Cumbest reaches second when Cumming, the center fielder, and Kelly, the right fielder, almost collide, and Cumming drops the ball. E8. The Dogs send eight to plate, and Tanner Leggett strikes out to end it.
Top 2, MSU 3, Princeton 1
Tigers go in order. Johnson strikes out the first two.
Bottom 2, MSU 4, Princeton 1
Forsythe grounds out, Hancock singles, his second hit of the night. James reaches on an error, and Hancock takes third. Hines pops up on the infield, 2 outs. Tanner singles up the middle, and Hancock scores (4-1). Clark lines to center.
Top 3, MSU 4, Princeton 1
Johnson gives up a hit, his fourth, but strands the runner. He’s at 60 pitches.
Bottom 3, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Alford (no relation) walks. Leggett doubles. Forsythe singles through the left side to score both runs (6-1).
Top 4, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Johnson gives up a walk but nothing else. Gets a fly out and two strikeouts.
Bottom 4, MSU 6, Princeton 1
New pitcher for Princeton is Hoefer, another right-hander. He retires the Dogs in order, two with strikeouts.
Top 5, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Kelly leads off with a single up the middle, fifth hit allowed by Johnson. He gets a strikeout then a double play ball.
Bottom 5, MSU 7, Princeton 1
Leadoff first-pitch home run for Cumbest, his fourth of the year. He needed that. He’s been slumping.
Top 6, MSU 7, Princeton 2
Johnson gives up a two-out RBI double to Granet. Sixth hit for Princeton.
Bottom 6, MSU 8, Princeton 2
RBI double for Clark who drives in his fourth run of the game.
Top 7, MSU 8, Princeton 2
Kohn replaces Johnson and retires the side in order.
Bottom 7, MSU 8, Princeton 2
Dogs go in order. It’s still Hoefer pitching for Princeton.
Pregame
Princeton (0-8)
CF R/R Brendan Cumming (.323)
DH R/R Alejandro Espinel (.278)
LF L/L Nadir Lewis (.500)
1B Matt Scannell (.190)
SS R/R Noah Granet (.125)
C L/R Carlos Abello (.263)
3B R/R Nick DiPietrantonio (.211)
RF L/R Jordan Kelly (.333)
2B B/R Eric Marasheski (.200)
RHP Jackson Emus 0-1, 1.38, 13.0 IP
MSU (7-7)
1B L/R Luke Hancock (.294)
LF R/R Kamren James (.277)
DH L/R Hunter Hines (.367)
C R/R Logan Tanner (.314)
RF L/R Kellum Clark (.143)
CF R/R Brad Cumbest (.298)
3B R/R Slate Alford (.143)
2B R/R Tanner Leggett (.207)
SS R/R Lane Forsythe (.130)
RHP Preston Johnson 1-0, 2.76, 16 1-3