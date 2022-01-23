Tolu Smith

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith had a monster game for the Bulldogs on Saturday against Florida, with career-high totals of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith had an MRI on his knee Sunday morning which showed no structural damage. He is week-to-week, according to a statement from the team. 

Smith went down with less than two minutes remaining in MSU's win Saturday against Ole Miss.

The MRI comes as good news as head coach Ben Howland said preliminary reports suggested a dislocated knee.  

With MSU already up 18, Howland decided to leave his starters in as final scores play a role in NET rankings.

Howland said he was "kicking himself" postgame for that decision.

The injury Saturday added to what has already been a frustrating season for Smith. 

His start to the year was delayed due to an offseason foot procedure. Smith didn’t return to the court until Nov. 25 against Louisville — MSU’s fifth game of the season.

An injury to the opposite foot shortly after kept Smith out another four games before he returned Dec. 29 for MSU’s SEC opener against Arkansas.

He missed the next two games due to COVID-19 before returning for MSU’s previous three outings — a win against Alabama, a loss at Florida and Saturday’s win against Ole Miss.

Smith, a Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, native, is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in eight games played this season.

His 8.4 rebounds per game last season led the SEC.

