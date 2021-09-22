STARKVILLE – Mike Leach’s proclamation of Mississippi State being a good statistical team is a fair assessment, particularly as it pertains to quarterback Will Rogers.
Rogers is on pace for more than 4,300 passing yards in the regular season, which would handily surpass Dak Prescott’s single-season MSU record (3,793).
He has completed nearly 75 percent of his passes and has eight touchdowns to match his one interception.
“A lot of quarterbacks would like to have the day that he had statistically,” Leach said Monday after Rogers threw for 419 yards in a loss at Memphis.
Some of the advanced numbers support Rogers’ play as well.
He’s ranked No. 21 among FBS quarters back in offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Among SEC quarterbacks, he’s graded only behind Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.
His offensive and passing grades are up about 20 points from last season. He has taken the step MSU hoped for from his freshman to sophomore season.
As Leach pointed out Monday, Rogers has only made nine starts. His 12th start to round out what would be one full season’s amount in his career will be against Alabama on Oct. 16.
But there’s an aspect to Rogers’ game that’s difficult to measure.
“I just think sometimes we get conservative on the underneath stuff,” Leach said. “I think that there are times you've got to challenge the defense a little more.”
Rogers’ best grades come on passes more than 20 yards down the field, but that has made up only about 5 percent of his attempts.
More than 70 percent of his throws are less than 10 yards or behind the line of scrimmage.
Rogers completed four passes of 20+ yards against Memphis. Two came while building a 17-7 lead in the first half. Two came against a prevent defense late in the game with MSU trailing by two scores.
Between his 24-yard toss to Jaden Walley midway through the second quarter and his 29-yard pass to Malik Heath late in the fourth, 22 of Rogers’ 27 completions went for less than 10 yards.
All 27 went for 15 yards or less.
The numbers support that Rogers can have success when throwing short. Naturally, one cannot throw each pass 20 yards downfield and expect good results.
But when MSU has built leads, Rogers’ short throws take a safe approach instead of a progressive one.
MSU’s running backs would quickly get open in the flat, but Rogers would often take too long to go through his reads. By the time he’d get the ball to his backs, the defense would catch up and limit the gain or the pass wouldn’t lead the receiver.
Rogers is No. 132 among FBS quarterbacks in average time to throw, according to PFF.
He holds the ball longest (3.57) when he is under pressure, backing up Leach’s notion that Rogers is often to blame along with the offensive line for sacks.
“Sometimes we’re too slow,” Leach said.