Football

TAMPA, FL - January 02, 2023 - Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers (#2) and Mississippi State Steven Losoya III (#64) during the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Mitch Phillips

 Mitch Phillips

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the 2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday. The Davey O'Brien Award is given annually to the quarterback in major college football.

