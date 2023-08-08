STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the 2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday. The Davey O'Brien Award is given annually to the quarterback in major college football.
Rogers, a semifinalist for the award last season, enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.
The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The official Davey O'Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will contain all active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season's first seven weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.
The Midseason Watch List will then be trimmed down to the 35-player Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee's ballots. Voting will begin on Oct. 24.
The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Foundation will announce the three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The 2023 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 7, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Mississippi State will kickoff the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. (CT).
2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List
Carter Bradley, South Alabama
Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Jayden Daniels, LSU
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Dequan Finn, Toledo
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Taylen Green, Boise State
Frank Harris, UTSA
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Will Howard, Kansas State
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Devin Leary, Kentucky
Riley Leonard
Drake Maye, North Carolina
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Cameron Rising, Utah
Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Kurtis Rourke, Ohio
Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
Jeff Sims, Nebraska, Jr.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Jordan Travis, Florida State
E.J. Warner, Temple
Caleb Williams, USC
