STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watchlist, The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced.
Rogers enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This year's watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
