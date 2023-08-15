djr-2022-10-01-sports-msu-rogers-twp4 (copy)

Will Rogers points to the sky after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to put the Bulldogs up 35-17 against Texas A&M during the 2022 season.

 Thomas Wells

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the Manning Award Watch List sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the group announced on Tuesday. Rogers was a finalist for the award last season.

