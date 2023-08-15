STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the Manning Award Watch List sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the group announced on Tuesday. Rogers was a finalist for the award last season.
Rogers enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.
Five of last year's Manning Award finalists are included on this year's Watch List, including Drake Maye (North Carolina), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix, Jr. (Washington), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), and Caleb Williams (USC). The list includes 33 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2023 season.
In addition to the Manning Award's yearly honor, eight quarterbacks are recognized each week during the regular season as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week. Sixty players from 58 schools were honored during the 2022 season, and 491 different quarterbacks from 132 schools have been recognized since 2011.
