STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday. The Walter Camp Award selects just 45 players for its watch list and it is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.
Rogers enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.
The 2023 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show in December. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation's 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn. in early 2023.
Appearing on the preseason Watch List is not a requirement for a player to win the Walter Camp award or be named to the All-America team.
