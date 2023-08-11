Will Rogers

Will Rogers celebrates with Jo'Quavious Marks during the 2022 season.

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday. The Walter Camp Award selects just 45 players for its watch list and it is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you