SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — It’s Year Three of the Air Raid offense in Starkville, and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has a lot to be excited about. He also knows there are plenty of things to work on.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus