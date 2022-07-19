ATLANTA — It’s Year Three of the Air Raid offense in Starkville, and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has a lot to be excited about. He also knows there are plenty of things to work on.
Mississippi State scored more than a touchdown more per game in 2021 than it did in 2020. Much of that jump can be attributed to the development of quarterback Will Rogers.
Rogers threw for 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a true sophomore. The Brandon native showed unique leadership qualities as a freshman in 2020, Leach said Tuesday at SEC Media Days.
Leach said he expects Rogers to keep improving.
“Will stepped in and had great leadership qualities, wasn't afraid to talk to the locker room as a freshman, which I think is one of the more impressive, courageous things that he did. It allowed him to excel early,” Leach said. “It allowed him to focus in on playing because he didn't have some of that stage fright that initial freshmen do. I think it allowed him to progress quicker.
“Also, I think it allowed the team to draw from him and kind of unify things. I think that was very impressive. I think Will's going to get better and better. The better he synchronizes with the other offensive players, the better everybody is.”
If there’s an area of the offense Leach thinks needs to keep taking steps forward, it’s a wide receiving corps that lost its top player — Makai Polk — in the offseason. Polk left Mississippi State early for the NFL after catching 105 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
The Bulldogs return several key receiving options with hefty experience, however. Jaden Walley and Austin Williams have 223 career receptions between them. The team also added talent in former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson and former Northwestern receiver Jordan Mosley — both four-star recruits out of high school — in the offseason.
Leach also noted that, while Mississippi State has a lot of players with starting experience, those players are on the younger side.
“We're still I guess on paper kind of a medium young team. We do have a lot of starts. I think that's helpful. So we do have experience to draw on,” Leach said. “I think we need to sharpen up at receivers. I think we need to kind of polish up our receiver play. We have good guys that work hard. I have a sense of urgency, that type of thing.
I just think we need to be sharper.”
Leach was also asked how the Air Raid, which is now widely adopted in some capacity at all levels of football, has evolved over the years. The answer, as many tend to be from Leach, was multifaceted and a bit complicated: it’s about little alterations that make the biggest difference in an offense.
“It's hard for me to gauge because some of these changes are gradual over the years. Some I forgot we changed. Some I forgot when we changed it. Some I can kind of tell you clearly,” Leach said. “If we adopt a new play, I've always tried to cut one that we have so we can control the package, practice and execute it, because execution is the most important. Better having too small of a package than too big of one.
“Often it's techniques, a tag, adjustment that maybe changed, perhaps the way you practice it. It's something you try to grow and build on all the time, whether it's watching film, everything from high school through to the NFL. We used to call it the whole. ‘Find a better way to build the mousetrap.’”
