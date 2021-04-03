STARKVILLE – Coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team held their first team scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon.
There was no score kept, but Leach said he got what he wanted out of the day and was generally happy with how his team performed.
The offense started from the 40-yard line each drive and Leach’s signature Air Raid offense threw a total of 64 passes.
“I thought for a first scrimmage, it was pretty good,” Leach said after the practice. “We went out and generally executed and yeah, it was sloppy at places. Both sides have plenty to be happy with and both sides have plenty to be pissed about, which is typically the sign of a good scrimmage.
"I thought it was one of our best practices, so that’s a good step.”
Leach was able to work through multiple sets of backups and got plenty of players onto the field, including four different quarterbacks.
Will Rogers began the day with the starting offense, while Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham started with the second-team offense.
Rogers finished the day 18 of 27 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Abraham, the former Oxford High School standout, was 4 of 9 for 42 yards and a touchdown.
South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich and freshman Daniel Greek also saw playing time. Lovertich finished 14 of 19 for 112 yards while Greek was 7 of 9 for 46 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m never pleased. This isn’t a very pleased business,” Leach said of his quarterbacks. “But I think I saw improvement in all of them. I thought it was good to see Jack and Chance in more live situations and then I thought Will did some good things consistently.”
But while the four quarterbacks each played well, the defense seemed steps ahead of the offense most of the day.
The Bulldogs' defense recorded nine sacks and five tackles for loss. Randy Charlton and Nick Jarrett each recorded two sacks. Linebacker Jordan Davis recorded a sack, a tackle for loss and multiple quarterback hurries.
Cameron Young, Rodney Groce, Sherman Timbs and Jevon Banks also recorded sacks. Linebacker Tyrus Wheat intercepted Rogers for the lone pick off of the scrimmage.
Running back Dillon Johnson led all players with 11 catches for 96 yards. Jaden Walley recorded 7 catches for 76 yards and touchdown and Jordon Hoyer had six catches for 48 yards and touchdown.
The Bulldogs will continue working toward their scheduled spring game on April 17.