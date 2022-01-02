djr-2021-11-26-sport-polk-twp1

Mississippi State's Makai Polk set a single-season school record with 105 catches in his only year with the Bulldogs.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Mississippi State redshirt sophomore receiver Makai Polk is headed to the NFL Draft, he announced Sunday.

Polk broke MSU's single-season receptions record with 105 catches in the 2021 season — his lone season with Mississippi State after transferring from California. 

He emerged as a clear No. 1 receiver for quarterback Will Rogers in fall camp after two seasons at California.

Polk had an immediate impact for MSU, catching 10 passes in the team's opening win against Louisiana Tech. He followed that up with two double-figure reception games in MSU's next four games.

Polk finished the year with 1,046 receiving yards.

Polk gave thanks to his family, both schools and teammates before announcing his intention to declare for the NFL Draft. 

He is a native of Richmond, California, and attended El Cerrito High School.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

