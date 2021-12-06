Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath released from hospital Monday By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath runs away from a Tennessee State defender in Starkville on Nov. 20 in the Bulldogs' 55-10 win. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath will be released from a Memphis hospital Monday, he confirmed in a tweet Sunday night.Heath — a Jackson native — was injured in a car wreck Thursday night. 🙏🏾🙏🏾thank you god for everything https://t.co/zwTllnEcez — Ugly〽️an🤦🏾♂️ (@MalikHeath2) December 6, 2021 The Clarion Ledger reported the incident occurred in Starkville on Old Highway 25.Heath finished the regular season with the sixth-most receptions (34) for Mississippi State while collecting 442 receiving yards. 🙏 https://t.co/JPXMBvn3jI — Coach Steve Spurrier (@WRsSpurrierMSU) December 6, 2021 Heath was part of Senior Day festivities prior to MSU's loss in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 25.Heath transferred to Mississippi State last season from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Malik Heath Car Wreck Copiah-lincoln Community College Mississippi American Football Jackson Ledger Hospital Clarion Festivity Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists