Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath runs away from a Tennessee State defender in Starkville on Nov. 20 in the Bulldogs' 55-10 win.

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath will be released from a Memphis hospital Monday, he confirmed in a tweet Sunday night.

Heath — a Jackson native — was injured in a car wreck Thursday night. 

The Clarion Ledger reported the incident occurred in Starkville on Old Highway 25.

Heath finished the regular season with the sixth-most receptions (34) for Mississippi State while collecting 442 receiving yards. 

Heath was part of Senior Day festivities prior to MSU's loss in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 25.

Heath transferred to Mississippi State last season from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

