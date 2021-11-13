AUBURN, Ala. – Mississippi State receiver Makai Polk knew he wanted to play in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense when the option was presented after he entered the transfer portal last season out of California.
While Polk brought an athletic presence to outside receiver, he also featured experience many of his MSU teammates in the receiving room hadn’t.
That’s why Leach felt Polk transitioned into a big role for MSU despite being in Starkville for the first time. The experience is also why Leach feels Polk has thrived in road games this season.
Coming into Saturday’s 43-34 win at Auburn, Polk was tied foreighth in the nation with five touchdown receptions away from home.
He added two more against Auburn.
The first was a four-yard touchdown late in the first half. Polk shushed the robust Auburn crowd, only for them to respond by reminding him the score was 28-10 in their team’s favor.
His second came early in the fourth quarter where he did the same celebration in the opposite end zone — this time right in front of the Auburn student section.
The response was significantly different because this catch gave MSU a 29-28 lead.
“That was one of the daggers in the game, and it felt really good — not only for me, but just to see the faces on my teammates as well,” Polk said postgame.
Malik Heath comes up big
Malik Heath has been inconsistent at times for Mississippi State this season.
His total receptions in each game heading into this matchup with Auburn were as follows: two, nine, five, three, three, three one and zero.
Against Auburn, he showed up with five catches for 74 yards with his fourth touchdown of the season — a six-yard catch to give MSU a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.
His 6-foot-3-inch frame and 220-pound build makes him one of MSU’s best targets. But what made him capable of becoming a factor against Auburn had little to do with what he did Saturday.
“Malik had a really good week of practice,” Leach said. “..I thought that was key, because he invested effort-wise, focus this week.”
Key Drive
Mississippi State got the ball with 6:10 to go in the second quarter trailing 28-3. In 10 plays, the Bulldogs went 75 yards to trim the deficit before halftime.
The drive concluded with a four-yard touchdown pass to Polk.
Will Rogers threw seven times on the drive.
“The biggest drive of the game for us was the drive before halftime,” Rogers said postgame. “…I came into the locker room and I was like, ‘Listen, we get the ball first. We’re gonna score and get a stop. That’s the plan.’”
Key Number – Negative-14
After rushing for 120 yards in the first half, Mississippi State held Auburn to negative-14 rushing yards in the second.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, who had 47 yards on the ground in the first half, lost six in the second half.
“I don’t know who the best running back in the league is, but he might be,” Leach said of Bigsby. “Not a real big guy — strong as an ant… He’s got a quality where when he gets the ball, it’s almost like he sort of backpedals while holding his balance and waits until he can come off and find a crease.”
Next Game
Mississippi State plays its final nonconference game next Saturday at 11 a.m. against Tennessee State inside Davis Wade Stadium.
Quotable
Leach on Rogers’ improvement in second half: “I think he had more help. He could’ve helped himself a little the first half. I thought he kinda sprayed the ball. Just antsy, frantic, feet all over the place. I think he threw the ball better the second half. He also had more help. I thought we protected him better. The receivers got separation and caught the ball better. It helped compound things for us to the positive. I thought he played better the second half, too.”
Bulldog Bites
Will Rogers set an MSU single-game record with six passing touchdowns.
This was the fifth time this season that 10 or more MSU receivers caught a pass.
State’s 30 passing touchdowns this season are third-most in program history.
MSU’s 412 completions this season are a school record — breaking last year’s mark of 373.
Tyrus Wheat’s recovery of Randy Charlton’s forced fumble gave MSU a takeway for the 42nd time in 50 games.
Former walk-on receiver Christian Ford recorded his first start Saturday.