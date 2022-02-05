Mississippi State’s push toward a true road win this season was delayed once again as Arkansas took down MSU 63-55 Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Bulldogs got their typical performance from Iverson Molinar who led both teams with 19 points, but his 18 shots were representative of the blue-collared night that led to a Razorbacks win.
Here’s a look at how the game went down:
Arkansas plays Mississippi State’s game
Mississippi State has an efficient offense, but it plays a retro style. The Bulldogs don’t overload on 3-pointers. Instead, they thrive through points in the paint and effective rebounding.
Arkansas’ 4-of-19 performance from deep would lead one to believe State got the game it desired. Instead, the Razorbacks dominated by playing the Bulldogs’ way.
Arkansas won the rebounding battle 39-38 — including 11-8 on the offensive glass toward a 15-10 edge in second chance points.
"That’s something that they came in knowing that we hang our hats on offensive rebounding and outrebounding our opponent," MSU forward Garrison Brooks said. "They limited us doing that."
Despite a 38 percent shooting night from the field, Arkansas played a clean game in turning the ball over just six times to MSU’s 12.
Key starters struggling
Tolu Smith was back in the starting lineup for Mississippi State exactly two weeks after a knee injury suffered late in a win against Ole Miss.
It was just the ninth time this season MSU had its full starting lineup intact, but Saturday didn’t stop a recurring trend for State.
DJ Jeffries and Shakeel Moore have been key additions from the transfer portal last offseason who have been starters for MSU this season. They both average about 10 points per game, but they haven’t given MSU the consistency it needs from a pair of starters as of late.
In his last eight outings, Jeffries has had five games where he has scored seven points or fewer. That includes his five points against Arkansas.
Moore — State’s top threat from outside — has now scored in single digits in four consecutive games. He scored two points on 1-4 shooting Saturday.
"(Moore) has gotta be more aggressive to shoot, but he’s gotta take good shots," Howland said. "He took one 3 from the corner tonight in the first half, and the guy is right on him. He’s gotta be able to read."
Far from primetime viewing
It was an ugly start in Fayetteville with 3-pointers hitting baselines before rims, wide open layups slipping off fingers and officials leaving fans confused.
And for a two-minute stretch, it appeared only Arkansas would be capable of overcoming its poor play.
The Razorbacks went on a 8-0 run beginning with nine minutes left in the first half to take a 20-12 lead on the Bulldogs. The fans inside Bud Walton Arena were engaged and MSU’s frustrations were clear.
Things got chippy with Brooks exchanging words with Arkansas players prior to an inbound play. Officials settled things, but the Arkansas fans made Brooks their target. His ensuing turnover leading to a layup by JD Notae on the other end came much to the home crowd’s pleasure.
State responded, though, with 13-5 run to close out the ugly first half knotted up at 25.
Mississippi State’s 35 percent shooting in the opening frame looked like a high-powered offense compared to the 27 percent shooting from Arkansas.
Teams typically dominate MSU from deep since State takes fewer than 20 attempts per game. Arkansas was shooting but wasn’t hitting, going 1-13 from deep in the first half to MSU’s 1-6 performance.