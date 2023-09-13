STARKVILLE – The Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule is now set for Mississippi State baseball, as it was announced by the league office on Wednesday (Sept. 13).
The schedule is subject to change for television, including the possible move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.
MSU's 2024 SEC slate is highlighted by home series against LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and Missouri. In all, State will face seven conference opponents that were 2023 NCAA Tournament participants, including three that reached the Super Regional round and two that advanced to the College World Series.
The Diamond Dawgs host LSU to open SEC play on Friday, March 15. This kicks off a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs won the series last year against LSU in Baton Rouge. After dropping the first game of the series, the Dawgs won the final two over the team that eventually won the national championship, including coming back from nine runs down in the third and final game of the set.
Following the home series against LSU, Mississippi State hits the road for back-to-back series as they head to College Station, Texas, on March 22-24 and then to Gainesville, Fla., on March 29-31. This will be the Dawgs' first trip to Gainesville since 2019. State won the series over the Gators that season.
MSU returns home for a contest against Georgia from April 5-7. This will be the first trip to The Dude for Georgia since 2019, when State swept UGA.
The Bulldogs renew their rivalry with Ole Miss the following weekend as they head north to Oxford. The three-game series will kick off on Friday, April 12, at Swayze Field. The Dawgs have won seven consecutive series against Ole Miss.
After the trip to Oxford, State returns to Starkville for a three-game set with Auburn April 19-21 at Dudy Noble Field. The last time the Tigers visited The Dude, the Dawgs came away with a series victory.
April closes out with MSU heading to the Music City to face Vanderbilt in a three-game set from April 26-28. This will be State's first trip to Nashville since 2021.
Two of the final three series will occur at Dudy Noble Field, starting with a three-game home set against Alabama, which is set for May 3-5. Last season, the Dawgs won the series in Tuscaloosa when they came away with an 8-4 victory in the third game.
Mississippi State will kick off its final SEC road series on May 10 when the Dawgs travel to take on Arkansas in a three-game set in Fayetteville.
The Diamond Dawgs close out their SEC slate at The Dude as State hosts Missouri in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, May 16, to end the regular season. This will be the Tigers' first trip to Starkville since the 2021 season.
The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., from May 21-26.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.