Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State played far from a perfect football game Saturday against Arkansas.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus