BILOXI – You don’t often see “must win” college baseball games in early March, but that’s what the defending national champions had Tuesday night at MGM Park.
At least, that’s what sophomore right-hander Parker Stinnett said it felt like for Mississippi State.
Stinnett pitched like he was in the third game of a super regional, and the No. 23-ranked Bulldogs defeated No. 17 Texas Tech 11-5.
Coming off a series loss at Tulane and in danger of falling below .500, the Bulldogs had lost three of their last four.
“We came into this game knowing it was a game we had to win,” said Stinnett, who allowed one hit, one run and struck out 12 in five innings of work.
MSU coach Chris Lemonis wasn’t quite as emphatic on the must-win part even though this two-game series presents the Bulldogs (7-6) with resume-boosting opportunities against a team that has reached the College World Series four times in the last seven postseasons.
“When you wear our uniform you feel like you’re supposed to win every game,” he said. “We’ve had a tough little stretch, and we’re trying to find ourselves as a team.”
Texas Tech (10-3) saw its nine-game win streak snapped.
The Bulldogs came alive in the fourth, chasing Tech starter Chase Hampton and roughing up its best reliever.
Right-hander Trendan Parish had not allowed a run and had given up only five hits in his nine innings over five appearances.
State topped those numbers in the fourth touching Parish for five runs on five hits.
The big blow was a three-run home run by freshman Hunter Hines, his fourth home run of the season and second hit of the game.
The Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate for nine runs on six hits in the inning.
The fourth-inning explosion was more than enough to support the work of Stinnett.
Brandon Smith, the first man out of the bullpen, was less dominant. He gave up four runs on seven hits in 2 1-3 innings.
Tech got as close as five runs back before freshman left-hander Pico Kohn relieved Smith with runners at first and second with one out in the eighth.
Kohn uncorked a wild pitch on his first throw to the plate. The runners advanced, but Kohn quickly retired his first two batters then retired the side in order in the ninth.
State tacked on an insurance run in its half of the eighth.
Hines finished with three hits and four RBIs to run his season total to 13 RBIs.
The Bulldogs had 10 hits as a team.
“Our kids wanted to come out and play well tonight,” Lemonis said. “Part of our problem is we’re trying too hard right now. I’m trying to get them to relax and play the game to their abilities.”
Pregame
Here are the lineups:
Texas Tech (10-2)
CF L/R Dillon Carter .270
DH R/R Zac Vooletich .278
2B L/R Jace Jung .381
1B R/R Cole Stilwell .208
SS R/R/ Kurt Wilson .326
RF L/R Owen Washburn .372
C R/R Hudson White .150
LF L/L Dalton Porter
3B R/R Parker Kelly .371
RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.09)
MSU (6-6)
1B L/R Luke Hancock .304
3B R/R Kamren James .268
DH L/R Hunter Hines .341
C R/R Tanner Logan .364
LF L/L Von Seibert .333
CF R/R Brad Cumbest .333
RF L/R Kellum Clark .148
SS R/R Tanner Leggett .174
2B L/R Davis Meche .333
RHP Parker Stinnett (1-0, 8.10)
Top 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Parker Stinnett strikes out the side including Big 12 preseason player of the year Jace Jung.
Bottom 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Hancock pops out. Tech second baseman Jung makes a strong play with his back to the infield to rob James of a blooper. Hines strikes out swinging.
Top 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Stilwell, four-hole hitter, leads off with a walk. Wilson goes full and walks. Stinnett also went full to Stilwell. Washburn lines softly to right, 1 out. White strikes out swing, 2 outs. Porter pops to third base in foul territory, 3 outs, two LOB.
Bottom 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Logan grounds to short, 1 out. Seibert goes 3-2, strikes out looking when a breaking ball catches the inside half of the plate, 2 outs. Cumbest flies to left, 3 outs.
Top 3, Texas Tech 1, MSU 0
Kelly strikes out. Stinnett begins his second time through the order here with Carter. James can’t come up with sharply hit ground ball. It’s ruled an error. Vooletich goes 3-2 then strikes out on a swing and miss while Carter takes second, 2 outs. Jung doubles to right-center. Carter scores, and Tech leads 1-0. Stilwell strikes out swinging. One run on one hit for Tech.
Bottom 3, Texas Tech 1, MSU 0
Clark swings and misses three times, 1 out. Leggett turns on a fastball, gets it over third base and down left field line for a double, Bulldogs’ first hit. Meche strikes out. Second time through the order against Hampton begins now with Hancock. Hancock flies to center. Big shift put on against Hancock. Leggett is stranded at third.
Top 4, Texas Tech 1, MSU 0
Stinnett’s at 62 pitches. Wilson strikes out, 1 out. Washburn strikes out, 2 outs. White strikes out. Nine strikeouts, two walks, one hit for Stinnett.
Bottom 4, MSU 9, Texas Tech 1
James is hit by a pitch. Hines singles hard through the right side. Runners first and second, no outs for Tanner who walks. Tech’s getting a reliever warm. Seibert walks, and James scores (1-1). Dogs chase Chase Hampton. Right-handed reliever Trendan Parish faces Cumbest. Parish has four saves and hasn’t allowed a run in nine innings this season. Cumbest strikes out on a check-swing, 1 out. Clark singles through the right side, Hines and Tanner score. MSU leads 3-1. Leggett bunts safely. Bases loaded again. Meche singles home Seibert. MSU leads 4-1. Hancock flies to left, Clark scores, two outs, MSU leads 5-1. James (10th batter in the inning). James reaches on an infield hit, Leggett scores. MSU leads 6-1. Hines homers to center. MSU leads 9-1. Logan strikes out.
Nine runs on six hits for the Dogs. Parish had not allowed a run and gave up five in that inning. He had allowed only three hits in his nine innings over five appearances and gave up five in the fourth inning.
Top 5, MSU 9, Texas Tech 1
Stinnett pitches around a 1-out walk.
Bottom 5, MSU 9, Texas Tech 1
Tech’s on its third pitcher, another right-hander, Shay Hartis. He’d thrown 4 1-3 innings coming in. Seibert pops out, Cumbest strikes out and Clark strikes out.
Top 6, MSU 9, Texas Tech 2
Stinnett out, Brandon Smith in. Jung leads off with a hit, his second of the game. Three batters later Washburn delivers a two-out RBI triple. The MSU lead is 9-2.
Bottom 6, MSU 10, Texas Tech 2
Leggett pops up, Meche strikes out, 2 outs. Hancock reaches when his dribbler refuses to roll foul. James singles sharply to right field, Hancock to third. Hines singles to right. Hancock scores, and Hines has his fourth RBI of the night. Logan hits into a fielder’s choice.
Top 7, MSU 10, Texas Tech 3
Kelly turns on a Smith fastball and homers deeeeep over the wall in left. It’s his Tech-leading fourth home run of the season.
Bottom 7, MSU 10, Texas Tech 3
Lemonis is getting some guys some at-bats now. Aaron Downs strikes out. Cumbest strikes out. Clark pops out.
Top 8, MSU 10, Texas Tech 5
Jung leads off with a home run. MSU leads 10-4. Sac fly scores another. It’s 10-5. Brandon Smith leaves after allowing seven hits and four runs, all earned, in 2 1-3 innings. Pico Kohn comes in with an out and two on. He retires two batters with a strikeout and pop-up. MSU leads 10-5.
Bottom 8, MSU 11, Texas Tech 5
Leggett scored on a wild pitch.