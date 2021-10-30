STARKVILLE – It was fascinating to watch Mississippi State running backs plow over Kentucky defenders at the goalline.
Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson ran with physicality from the line of scrimmage, and they made the Cats miss in the open field.
It was fascinating because the running game is not the Bulldogs’ MO.
Defense is, and while running back production was eye-catching by MSU standards – The Bulldogs outrushed Kentucky 94-66 – the defense kind of flew under the radar for much of a 31-17 victory.
They did what they’ve done before.
There it was, the Bulldogs’ physical front seven controlling a Kentucky run game that began the night averaging just under 200 yards a game.
Christopher Rodriguez, the SEC’s leading rusher with 110.7 yards a game, was held to 34 yards on eight carries.
The Bulldogs forced turnovers, twice giving State the ball inside Kentucky’s 25 in the third quarter.
Those numbers by MSU running backs might have been better if field position hadn’t been so good.
This defensive effort came in spite of the loss of cornerback Martin Emmerson, a highly rated draft hopeful, on the first possession.
The Bulldogs didn’t sack Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at all, but they got him off his spot. They were disruptive and controlled the line of scrimmage.
Most importantly they avoided the explosive plays that have also been an MSU trademark.
In all the Bulldogs forced three Levis interceptions and a fumble.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett pressured Levis in the fourth quarter – risking big plays over the top – and forced three-straight incomplete passes, none of them really close.
The Bulldogs got the ball back with 7:51 to play and a two-touchdown lead.
That’s when Marks took over, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.
Marks had 58 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He had two other touchdowns taken off the board with penalties.
He also caught nine passes for 57 yards.
Dillon Johnson rushed 11 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
The Kentucky defense had been suspect in the red zone, and MSU excelled there with five scores – four touchdowns – in six trips.
As November is just hours away you are what you are as a football team.
False starts and holding penalties kept the Bulldogs from being as efficient as MSU coach Mike Leach would have liked, but the backs didn’t fumble, and Will Rogers didn’t throw an interceptions. In fact, Rogers threw only three incomplete passes in 39 attempts.
That’s a trade that led to an impressive win against the nation's 12th-ranked team.
It’s the kind of play that brings hope to the idea of a strong finish for an MSU season that has been up and down.