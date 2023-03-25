STARKVILLE — The Bulldogs had a chance on Saturday, something that evaded them quickly in Friday night’s 26-3 loss against No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State baseball took an early lead on the Commodores and behind a strong start from right-hander Landon Gartman, things stayed competitive.
Through four innings, Gartman allowed one run, but things unraveled in an instant starting in the fifth inning, leading to the Bulldogs’ 16th-straight Southeastern Conference loss, a 18-5 defeat against Vanderbilt.
“I thought Gart competed early,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I thought he came out there and gave us a good outing, but we’re having some spots. We’re not defending well in those moments either.”
Gartman gave up the lead in the fifth off a two-run homer from Enrique Bradfield Jr., and the runs piled on from that point forward.
He couldn’t get out of the sixth, taken out with two down as he gave up eight earned in 5.2 innings of work. His outing is the latest in a string of tough pitching performances for Mississippi State (14-10, 0-5 SEC), still unable to find success in the SEC.
“I don’t know,” Lemonis said. “It’s my job to figure it out because we’re just not competing. We’re having guys run out there and not get outs, not get any outs. It’s putting more pressure on the staff and the team every time it happens.”
The long ball was working for the Commodores (18-5, 5-0 SEC) on Friday and it came to haunt the Bulldogs again on Saturday. Vanderbilt used friendly winds to hit four homers, including a pair of two-run shots in the sixth.
Bradfield, who had himself a game on Friday, kept things going on Saturday with a three-hit game, three RBIs and four runs scored, one of five Vanderbilt hitters with multiple RBIs and one of six with a multi-hit game.
The Bulldogs looked to put better at-bats together against Commodores starter Hunter Owen, but Vanderbilt was simply too much.
“We never feel like we’re out of reach with the offense that we have,” freshman outfielder Bryce Chance said. “It felt like we could have won that one, but we just have to come back tomorrow and play better.”
Mississippi State found a way to get back into the contest, with an RBI single from Chance in the sixth and a two-run homer from Lane Forsythe in the seventh.
That cut the score to 8-4 as both teams traded runs in the eighth, making it 9-5 headed into the ninth, a manageable deficit for the Bulldogs’ offense to potentially overcome.
However, the top-half of the frame saw an implosion on the mound, giving up nine runs, including five earned runs charged to Tyler Davis, who failed to record an out in his outing.
“It sucks right now,” Chance said. “We know we’re one game away. We’re always one game away from starting a streak … I feel like we’re so close. I know a lot of the locker room does.”
The question marks are continuing to compile when it comes to what Mississippi State baseball can do this season as the Bulldogs try to figure out what is going wrong.
A bounce-back win against Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Sunday would go a long way in helping that.
“We’re trying to find ourselves,” Lemonis said. “I think that’s a big thing is trying to have our mojo, and it knocks you down. You get up for a game and then boom, you get knocked down. I just challenged the guys, they have to come back out with that competing mentality tomorrow.”
