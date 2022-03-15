STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland has deflected questions regarding his future with the program, most recently following his team’s loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament.
At that time. he said he’d have his usual post-season discussion with athletic director John Cohen to determine what the future looks like.
But on Tuesday, Howland made his desire clear.
“I really want to be back next year,” he said.
Questions have been swirling regarding Howland’s status for the majority of SEC play when it became clear Mississippi State’s NCAA tournament expectations were becoming NIT realities.
The team was selected as a 3-seed in the NIT on Sunday night but will travel due to renovations taking place at Humphrey Coliseum to face Virginia on Wednesday night.
In Howland’s seven seasons at the helm, Mississippi State has made the NCAA tournament once — with an asterisk next to what could’ve been an appearance in 2020 before the pandemic.
He has one year remaining on his contract with a salary of $850,000. If his desire to return holds true, a termination without cause would require MSU to pay the remaining salary, per his contract obtained by the Daily Journal in a public records request.
The reason Howland wants to return: he believes in the Bulldogs' current roster when healthy.
State, in terms of eligibility, loses just one starter in Garrison Brooks.
Howland anticipates first-team All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar to test the NBA waters but return for his senior season. Tolu Smith, after playing in fewer than half the games this season, is expected back after averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game.
“I would be disappointed not to have a chance to coach this team that returns,” Howland said.
Howland also mentioned the recruiting class coming in, which ranks No. 49 in the nation according to the 247Sports composite. However, Howland anticipates the numbers jumping higher with the verbal commitment of Martavious Russell.
Though Howland couldn’t mention him by name, Russell could be the top recruit in the class. He doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports, but Russell was the 2021 Tuscaloosa News Super 5 Most Valuable Player. The Buhl, Alabama, native comes in at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds out of Sipsey Valley High School.
Howland deflected questions about rumors regarding his departure swirling on social media, saying it’s not something he discusses with his team.
Preparing to face the 2019 national champions, Howland says his focus has remained on coaching a team he thinks is excited to continue playing even in the NIT.
Howland’s ties to Virginia head coach Tony Bennett stem back to his coaching days at UCLA. Howland was hired the same year as Bennett’s father Dick at Washington State.
Dick coached at Washington State from 2003-2006 with Tony as an assistant. Tony took the helm from 2006-2009 after his father’s retirement before coming to Virginia.
“When you played Dick Bennett and then Tony Bennett at Washington State, it was like getting a root canal,” Howland said. “It’s not fun.”