STARKVILLE — A month after its championship game, the XFL turned its attention to the 2024 season with Friday’s Rookie Draft, where two former Mississippi State players, defensive back Jalen Green and offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp, were selected.
Green, who played at MSU from 2021-22, was picked by the Arlington Renegades, while Sharp, 2019-22, was picked by the Orlando Guardians.
The duo join a strong list of former Bulldogs who competed in the league this season, including: Fred Brown (WR, San Antonio Brahmas), Tommy Champion (OT, DC Defenders), Stephen Guidry (WR Orlando Guardians), Marcus Murphy (DB, Orlando Guardians), Dareuan Parker (OL, Houston Roughnecks), Chauncey Rivers (LB , Houston Roughnecks), Deddrick Thomas (WR, Orlando Guardians), Jordan Thomas (TE, Orlando Guardians) and Erroll Thompson (LB, Orlando Guardians).
Green, a University of Texas transfer, tallied 88 tackles over 24 games for MSU. He added four interceptions (two in each season), 14 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Sharp, a Columbus native who prepped at Columbus High School, transferred to MSU from East Mississippi Community College.
During his four-year career, Sharp was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week five times, twice in 2021 and three times last year, including the Bulldogs’ Egg Bowl victory at Ole Miss to close the regular season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.