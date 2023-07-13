STARKVILLE — KC Hunt won't be using his final year of eligibility after all.
Hunt, a relief pitcher for the Mississippi State baseball team, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization late Wednesday night, according to his social media pages.
Hunt, who wasn’t selected in this week’s MLB Draft, could have returned to Starkville next season for a fifth COVID year.
Hunt, from Wyckoff, New Jersey, played four seasons for the Bulldogs, winning a national championship in 2021. He finished with a career earned run average of 7.67 in 53 appearances, pitching 81 innings, allowing 69 earned runs and striking out 102 batters.
Hunt was originally drafted after the 2022 season by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round. He decided to return to MSU for his senior year in 2023. Hunt finished last season with an 8.54 ERA over 23 appearances, pitching 39 innings, allowing 37 earned runs and striking out 55 batters.
Hunt became the second pitcher MSU lost to an MLB organization after starting pitcher Cade Smith was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round (192nd pick overall). Also selected from the Bulldogs were Colton Ledbetter in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays and Kellum Clark in the 20th round by the New York Mets.
MSU also lost prep signees Colin Houck (SS), selected by the Mets in the first competitive balance round, and Aidan Smith (OF), who was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round.
Bulldogs grab portal pitcher from Miami
MSU also added a new arm to its ranks Wednesday from the transfer portal in Karson Ligon, who announced his decision over his Twitter page.
Ligon, a rising junior from Miami (FL), will have two years of eligibility left with the Bulldogs.
In 2022, Ligon was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman with the Hurricanes. Last season, Ligon made 10 appearances, pitching 50 2/3 innings, allowing 27 earned runs, striking out 37 vatters and finishing with a 4.80 ERA.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.