Missouri Mississippi St Football

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) is pressured by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 51-32. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State kicker Massimo Biscardi is rounding into form, making 4 of 5 field goals over the past two games including a tying kick Nov. 5 at Auburn.

Newsletters