STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball has overcome hurdles this season. That has been the story of the program since October, when Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down as head coach and continued as injuries, transfers and COVID-19 cases have shaken up Doug Novak’s interim tenure.
Through it all, MSU finds itself firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble in ESPN’s projections with a 13-7 record overall, 4-4 record in conference play and a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup at Auburn (9-11, 1-8 SEC) on deck.
Novak’s ability to balance MSU’s obstacles — the latest being a torn ACL for starting forward Denae Carter — and keep a once-nationally prominent program afloat has garnered attention on social media.
Some fans commend the work Novak has done and hope MSU hires someone who can continue the upward trajectory after a 10-9 record last season.
Others want Novak to retain the full-time job. There are even fans vouching for Novak as SEC coach of the year.
For Novak, tomorrow isn’t in his vision.
“My goal every day is get to breakfast,” Novak said. “And if I can get to breakfast, I’ve got a shot at getting to lunch. If I can get to lunch, I have a shot at coaching these girls in practice. And then I’ve got a shot at dinner with my family. With all the other stuff coming in on the outside, I have no time to think about anything else. And that’s more than enough for me to think about at this time.”
Those words echo what he said when he was introduced as interim head coach in October, where he stated there was no “endgame” with his accepting the role a month after being named an assistant on McCray-Penson’s staff.
The appreciation fans have shown for Novak is reciprocated. Immediately following MSU’s win Sunday against Texas A&M, Novak huddled his team at half court and encouraged players to wave to fans on both ends of Humphrey Coliseum.
“You can feel it in the crowd, and you can feel it talking to those fans who have been here forever and supported,” Novak said. “They want blue-collar. They want toughness. We can lose and they’re still gonna love us if we play hard, if we play together, and if we’re a team.
“Not every town is like that. Either you produce or you don’t. These kind of jobs, you have to produce. But deep down, they love the work ethic piece of that. And we’re putting out a team that really embodies work ethic, togetherness and toughness. It’s almost a perfect marriage: this team and these fans.”
It's clear Novak is growing comfortable with the fanbase and his roster. He even joked with reporters Tuesday as local media met with Novak in person for the first time this season.
"Now this is usually when I start talking and say what I really believe," Novak said after the cameras were shut off following the press conference.
The schedule following Thursday’s game is where MSU’s season will be defined. State returns home to face Florida and Ole Miss — both teams receiving AP votes this week.
Then, MSU travels for a makeup game against Kentucky — a team spiraling out of the tournament conversation but still with potential No. 1 pick Rhyne Howard on board.
Mississippi State closes out the regular season with No. 15 LSU, at Missouri, at No. 7 Tennessee and Arkansas.