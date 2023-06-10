djr-2022-03-13-sport-msu-pico-kohn-twp4 (copy)

Pico Kohn has a summer of rehab ahead of him, but he's already lifting weights nine weeks after surgery to repair the torn UCL in his left arm that kept him out the entire 2023 season.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Last week marked an important milestone in Pico Kohn’s rehab.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you