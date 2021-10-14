STARKVILLE – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers inked an NIL deal in early September with Moe’s Original BBQ to treat his offensive linemen to meals throughout the season.
While it’s a touching gesture by Rogers to give back to those battling in the trenches to protect him against SEC defensive linemen, these trips to Moe’s offer a look as to why Rogers might be losing his left tackle at the end of the year.
Charles Cross, who is NFL eligible in the spring, has been protecting Rogers’ blind side the last two seasons and done an effective enough job to garner first-round NFL draft attention from the likes of ESPN’s Todd McShay.
Cross’ No. 20 offensive ranking among FBS tackles according to Pro Football Focus suggests little surprise for that projection, but it’s hard to imagine the once 270-pound freshman on his way to the highest level.
That's because his diet isn’t what it was two years ago.
“I get the double shrimp, the double fish, with baked beans and mac and cheese,” Cross says of his go-to order at Moe’s.
Cross is listed at 310 pounds while maintaining the same athleticism and footwork he had when he was lighter.
Playing in the SEC, Cross gets a good look each week at some of the talent he’ll be facing in the NFL.
Against LSU, Cross allowed two pressures and two hurries. The following week against Texas A&M, he didn’t allow any in either category.
According to PFF’s pass blocking efficiency – which measures “pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed” – Cross sits at 98.7 on a 100-point scale.
Cross’ worst pass blocking PFF grade came Week 1 against Louisiana Tech (61) but has been 20 points higher against SEC opponents – a group he doesn’t shy away from facing.
“It's always exciting to play against a great competitor because I like to compete,” Cross said. “I feel like that's not gonna do anything but make me better.”
Cross — who was named SEC offensive lineman of the week following Week 2 — feels he has performed well this season but needs to work on his consistency.
He has been penalized four times this season — one less than 2020 — but Cross feels those are a result of simple mistakes that can be cleaned up.
“Just be more consistent technique-wise,” Cross says.
Cross’ improvement throughout the early part of the season is indicative of the rest of the crew Rogers has been feeding as MSU prepares to face Alabama and elite rushes such as Christopher Allen, Phidarian Mathis, Byron Young and Will Anderson.
MSU’s pass blocking grades have improved significantly during conference play, much of which is due to a more consistent focus on each play but a lot of which has to do with work off the field.
Offensive lines around the nation likely benefitted more than any position group from an offseason with a return to normalcy following a 2020 spring and summer tarnished by COVID-19.
Cross says his unit benefitted from playing games, hanging out and being around each other throughout the offseason.
“We’re just like brothers,” Cross said.