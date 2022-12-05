Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews to enter NFL draft By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Dec 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1 of 2 Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins is stopped by Mississippi State defender Emmanuel Forbes in first quarter action of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey brings in a pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett over Mississippi State defender Jackie Matthews putting Georiga at the one yard line in the fourth quarter. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes declared for the NFL draft last week, senior safety Jackie Matthews made the same decision Monday."I'm excited for this next chapter of my life," Matthews said in a social media post Monday evening. "It took a lot for me to get here but it was all worth it."Matthews said he will participate in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 against Illinois in Tampa, Florida.The West Virginia transfer spent just one year with the Bulldogs but earned a starting spot in preseason camp.Matthews finished the season with 43 tackles — two for a loss — and two interceptions. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists tderosa@cdispatch.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jackie Matthews Nfl American Football Sport Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi Decision Spot Camp Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters