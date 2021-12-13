Mississippi State safety Janari Dean enters transfer portal By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 13, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group STARKVILLE — Mississippi State redshirt freshman safety Janari Dean has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Dean cited his desire to play running back as a reason for his decision. There is light at the end of the tunnel🙏🤝!! pic.twitter.com/84GzllfTPX — Janari Dean (@JanariDean400) December 13, 2021 Dean recorded just three tackles for MSU this season — two in a win at Vanderbilt and one the following week in a win against Kentucky.Dean was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, out of South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. »RECRUITING: Stone Blanton commits to South CarolinaDean's snaps were limited in a safety room that featured much more depth for MSU this season compared to last.In MSU's two-deep depth chart ahead of its last regular season game against Ole Miss, Dean was not featured. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter With most of MSU's safeties expected to return along with the praise freshman Corey Ellington received from coaches, reps could have been hard to come by for Dean even next season. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Janari Dean Transfer Portal South Panola High School Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists