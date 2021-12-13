STARKVILLE — Mississippi State redshirt freshman safety Janari Dean has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday. 

Dean cited his desire to play running back as a reason for his decision.

Dean recorded just three tackles for MSU this season — two in a win at Vanderbilt and one the following week in a win against Kentucky.

Dean was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, out of South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. 

Dean's snaps were limited in a safety room that featured much more depth for MSU this season compared to last.

In MSU's two-deep depth chart ahead of its last regular season game against Ole Miss, Dean was not featured.

With most of MSU's safeties expected to return along with the praise freshman Corey Ellington received from coaches, reps could have been hard to come by for Dean even next season.

