Three starters scored in double figures while guard Rocket Watts added 11 off the bench. Derek Fountain added another seven, and by the end of the evening Mississippi State snapped a two-game skid and appeared to control its own destiny toward a possible NCAA tournament at-large bid.
Then a four-game skid ensued — one where MSU lost each game by single digits. And four Quadrant 1 opportunities slipped away.
The bad fate continued for South Carolina as it lost its next two following the loss in Starkville, and it appeared the Gamecocks were joining the Bulldogs on the wrong side of the tournament picture.
Then, State won back-to-back games against Missouri and South Carolina won its next three.
And now both teams are back in the bubble picture with hopes on securing a Quadrant 2 win as they face off for a second time tonight.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” MSU coach Ben Howland said of the Gamecocks. “Probably the biggest thing is that (Jermaine) Couisnard has really stepped up his game. I voted for him, along with the rest of the league, to be a preseason all-league selection.”
Couisnard was a non-factor against MSU in the first meeting, scoring just seven points on eight field-goal attempts. He followed that up with two points against Tennessee.
Since then, he has averaged 16.5 points per game, highlighted by career-high 33 in a crucial win against LSU.
“He does so much on both ends of the the floor,” Howland said.
As dominant as State was early against South Carolina, the visitors made a late run at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Gamecocks outscored the Bulldogs 18-5 at the finish. Though it was with most of his bench players in, Howland wants to shore up the effort level late before tonight's crucial matchup.
“I thought our guys lost a little bit of focus,” Howland said. “We were up pretty big. We had a number of turnovers that led to easy scores for them. You gotta play the whole 40 minutes.”