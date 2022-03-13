Mississippi State will spend its postseason playing in the NIT once again. As was announced during Sunday’s selection show, Mississippi State received an invitation as a three-seed facing off against Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Head coach Ben Howland, who will coach through the NIT regardless of what his fate at MSU is moving forward, told reporters Friday the team would accept a bid if offered.
The team likely won’t host postseason play due to renovations taking place at Humphrey Coliseum, athletic director John Cohen told the Daily Journal on Friday.
Mississippi State lost in the finals of last season’s NIT against Memphis. With the additions of key transfers such as Garrison Brooks, Shakeel Moore, D.J. Jeffries and Rocket Watts, there was belief MSU had a good trajectory to enter the NCAA tournament this season.
Instead, the Bulldogs went 18-15 overall this season and 8-10 in SEC play before losing in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament Friday. MSU lingered around the NCAA tournament bubble throughout most of the season but wound up not even being among the teams on standby with the selection committee.
This is the third NIT appearance for Mississippi State in Howland’s seventh season. The team has made the NCAA tournament just once (2018-19).
The lone SEC team Virginia (19-13, 12-8 ACC) faced this season was Georgia. UVA won that game 65-55 on Nov. 22. This will be the first time Virginia is playing in the NIT since the 2012-13 season.
The Cavaliers had made seven consecutive NCAA tournaments including a national title run three years ago.
The top seed in Mississippi State’s region is Oklahoma.